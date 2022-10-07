Communications electronic support measures for UK Royal Navy frigates to be provided by Babcock

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

LONDON, United Kingdom. Babcock International Group won a contract to provide support to a maritime communications electronic support measures (CESM) capability for the UK Royal Navy's Type 23 frigates, the company announced in a statement.

The contract is for the support of Ardent Wolf, and it includes equipment installation, repair and maintenance, system and design safety, contractor logistics support, training, and updates, the statement reads.

Ardent Wolf replaces the outgoing Hammerhead system that was also supported by Babcock. The procurement activity was launched last year.

The Royal Navy built 16 Type 23 frigates, which were first commissioned in the late 1980s. Currently, 12 of them are active with the Royal Navy, and three are active with the Chilean Navy.