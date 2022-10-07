Military Embedded Systems

Communications electronic support measures for UK Royal Navy frigates to be provided by Babcock

News

October 07, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Communications electronic support measures for UK Royal Navy frigates to be provided by Babcock

LONDON, United Kingdom. Babcock International Group won a contract to provide support to a maritime communications electronic support measures (CESM) capability for the UK Royal Navy's Type 23 frigates, the company announced in a statement.

The contract is for the support of Ardent Wolf, and it includes equipment installation, repair and maintenance, system and design safety, contractor logistics support, training, and updates, the statement reads.

Ardent Wolf replaces the outgoing Hammerhead system that was also supported by Babcock. The procurement activity was launched last year.

The Royal Navy built 16 Type 23 frigates, which were first commissioned in the late 1980s. Currently, 12 of them are active with the Royal Navy, and three are active with the Chilean Navy.

Featured Companies

Babcock International

Website
+44 (0)20 7355 5300
Categories
Comms - Communications
Comms - Encryption
Comms - Radio
Comms - RF & Microwave
Comms - Spectrum Management
Avionics
Photo couresy Collins Aerospace
News
MOSA for future vertical lift agreement reached between U.S. Army, Collins Aerospace

October 04, 2022
More Avionics
A.I.
News
AI predictive maintenance for U.S. Army to be provided by Palantir

October 06, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Playing catch-up: How defense and aerospace can improve the component procurement of DMSMS products

September 08, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
News
Communications electronic support measures for UK Royal Navy frigates to be provided by Babcock

October 07, 2022
More Comms