Military Embedded Systems

Communications systems to be supplied for German forces by L3Harris

News

June 25, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Communications systems to be supplied for German forces by L3Harris
U.S. Army photo

ROCHESTER, New York. L3Harris Technologies received two Foreign Military Sales orders for Falcon communication systems to support German military communications requirements, the company announced in a statement.

The systems will support Germany’s Digitalization -- Land Based Operations (D-LBO) program and special operations forces, the statement reads.

The Falcon systems are software-defined communications systems designed to support secure communications among German forces and with European Union and NATO allies, the company says. The systems use waveforms intended to support connectivity for soldiers and special operations personnel in multiple operating environments, the company adds.

The new systems are scheduled for delivery in 2026, according to the statement. L3Harris states that the orders continue its work supporting the German armed forces, including multiple previous orders under the D-LBO program.

L3Harris will also provide in-region support for the German customer, the company says.

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L3Harris Technologies

1025 W. NASA Boulevard
Melbourne, FL 32919
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