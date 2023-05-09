Cubic announces standard extended warranty on new DTECH families of systems

News

Image courtesy Cubic Edge Compute and Networking.

SOF WEEK 2023 – TAMPA, Fla. Cubic Edge Compute and Networking (CMPS -- San Diego, California) announced at the SOF Week conference that the company will provide a standard five-year warranty on all new DTECH Mission Solutions core devices, the product line that includes mission-engineered, multidomain solutions designed to meet the challenging environment and operating conditions of military, government, first-responder, and commercial customers.

According to the CMPS announcement, the DTECH systems are designed to enable edge users to connect, secure, and analyze mission-critical data from command-post locations that require multiple advanced applications and large numbers of users, or a few operators in a low-footprint location.

Anthony Verna, senior vice president of CMPS DTECH Mission Solutions, pointed that out a standard five-year warranty is something "unheard" in the industry: "People charge for it, we don't. That is because we have years of reliability being proven in those harsh environments."

Some of the products that now have an extended standard guarantee are the Mobile Modular Micro – Single Enclave (M3-SE) small communications systems, the M3X expeditionary computing and networking platform, Vocality small-form-factor radio over IP system, and a family of "XD" products that includes cross-domain, reduced-SWaP, open-standards-based tools.

SOF Week attendees can view the CMPS communications products at Booth 1605.