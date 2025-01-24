Deployable rotorcraft support system completes testing in Germany

Military Embedded Systems

January 24, 2025

Dan Taylor

Image via Hensoldt

IMMENSTAAD, Germany. Hensoldt finalized testing of its modernized "Einsatzunterstützungsanlage Neue Technologien" (EUA NT) system at four Bundeswehr helicopter bases, the company announced in a statement.

Commissioned by the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology, and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) in May 2022, the EUA NT upgrade extends the system's operational lifespan by 15 years. The deployable system supports Bundeswehr rotorcraft, such as the NH90 and Tiger helicopters, during all mission phases, the statement reads.

The EUA NT consists of two container types. The system container provides a secure IT base, supporting network connections classified up to VS-GEHEIM, modernized software, and communication systems for data and radio connectivity. It functions as a relocatable command cell with two IT workstations. The personnel container complements this setup with additional ergonomic workstations for up to six operators, and multiple units can be linked to form a data network.

The system features radiation shielding, integrated air conditioning, and power systems, including an automatic generator and uninterruptible power supply, ensuring continuous operation under varying conditions, the company says.

Hensoldt will now move into series production, retrofitting, and replication measures for the system, which is designed to accommodate both current and future Bundeswehr rotorcraft and weapon systems, the statement adds.

