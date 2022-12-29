ISR, comms contract for SOCOM won by Viasat

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

CARLSBAD, California. Viasat Inc. has won a contract worth up to $325 million over five years to provide intelligence and communication services to U.S. Special Operations Command, the company announced in a statement.

"Under the contract award, Viasat will continue to provide advanced mission equipment, services and support to sustain and improve situational awareness, integration, terrestrial networking, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), tactical satellite communications, information assurance and network management capabilities of Special Operations Forces," the statement reads.

It is an indefinite delivery, indefinite quality (IDIQ) contract. Viasat says this means the contract is flexible enough to "allow for the evolution and adaption required to shift with rapid technology developments" for SOCOM forces.

Viasat adds that the company will conduct work under the contract that is aimed at providing networking and communication capabilities across the battlespace for SOCOM that will allow them to "operate independently and interoperate effectively with joint forces."