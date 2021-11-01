Laser communication in space goal of agreement with Mynaric and Northrop Grumman

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image. LOS ANGELES, Calif. Mynaric has signed a multi-year, strategic agreement with Northrop Grumman that identifies the company as a strategic supplier for laser communications in the space domain.

Earlier this year Mynaric submitted bids to Northrop Grumman in the framework of multiple government space programs that are still pending contract awards by the U.S. government. Separately, Northrop Grumman will issue a purchase order for a set of CONDOR Mk3 terminals to begin the new relationship.

According to officials, the agreement provides Northrop Grumman assured and preferred access to Mynaric products and services. It also foresees that Mynaric and Northrop Grumman will jointly develop and offer laser communication solutions designed for the needs of specific U.S. government space programs.

Officials also claim that laser communication is becoming unavoidable in a number government programs, including Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) capabilities as they are adopted by connected platforms and as cybersecurity threats increase.