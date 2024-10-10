Leonardo to enhance secure communication network for UAE Defence

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

ROME, Italy. Leonardo won a contract to deliver a comprehensive upgrade of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Defence's secure communications network, the company announced in a statement.

The project aims to bolster the security of communications and information systems for the UAE’s national security by improving network resilience and protecting data integrity, availability, and confidentiality, the statement reads. Leonardo will design and modernize the secure communications network with advanced encryption technologies.

"A key focus of the project will be the development of advanced encryption techniques to ensure the highest security standards for communications and information handling," the statement reads.