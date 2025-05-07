Low-profile MUOS antenna showcased by ARA at SOF Week 2025

ARA-380LV-V (MES Staff Photo) SOF WEEK 2025 – Tampa, Fla. Engineers at ARA are showcasing a low-profile, cross-dipole ARA-380LV-V antenna for UHF SATCOM vehicular communications at SOF Week 2025 this week at booth #33.

Being low-profile it lies on top of the vehicle without protruding up for low visibility and avoiding obstacles like tree branches. The ARA-380LV-V's compact design also meets stringent low size, weight, and power – cost (SWaP-C) requirements. Future designs will enable the antenna to blend more into the skin of the vehicle, according to ARA officials.

The right-hand circular polarized antenna operates in both the MUOS and legacy UHF bands. Available in a CARC desert sand, black, or olive drab finish for harsh environments. It meets MIL-STD-810G environmental standards for vibration, shock, operating and storage temperature, and immersion.