Military Embedded Systems

Military laser systems market to grow by $2.15 billion by 2026: report

News

October 19, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Military laser systems market to grow by $2.15 billion by 2026: report

NEW YORK, New York. A new report predicts that the military laser systems market will grow by $2.15 billion between 2021 and 2026 for a compound annual ground rate (CAGR) of 7.36%.

The report, from Technavio, states that the emergence of the directed-energy atmospheric lens concept is one of the factors that could drive the growth of the global military laser systems market over the five-year period. But it also notes that limitations of current laser weapon systems will limit potential growth as well.

The use of lasers in communications is the most lucrative aspect of the industry, the report states.

"The market is driven by the focus on the development of laser-based communication," it adds. "The majority of communications that currently happen in the military sector are carried out through radio frequencies that have limited spectrums. However, the lower bandwidth of radio signals is limiting their large-scale adoption in the military sector.

"This is driving the need for the development of networks that provide higher bandwidth. Laser communications can operate up to a thousand times faster than conventional radio-frequency-based communication systems."

Categories
Comms - Communications
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Comms - Radio
Comms - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW
Press Release
Spirit Electronics wins Lockheed Martin Space Outstanding Small Business for 2022

October 18, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
News
AI technology for NOAA to visualize past, future of Earth to be provided by OSS

October 13, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
L3Harris image.
News
Controls system from Moog chosen by L3Harris to equip Special Ops aircraft

October 18, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
News
Military laser systems market to grow by $2.15 billion by 2026: report

October 19, 2022
More Comms