Military Embedded Systems

Military simulation/modeling/virtual training market to show strong growth to 2034, study predicts

News

March 04, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Military simulation/modeling/virtual training market to show strong growth to 2034, study predicts
U.S. DoD image

DUBLIN. Global revenue for the military simulation, modeling, and virtual training market in terms of value -- standing at $14.2 billion so far in 2024 -- is expected to show strong revenue growth through to 2034, according to a report from Research and Markets, "Military Simulation, Modelling and Virtual Training Market Report 2024-2034."

The study authors state that this market growth is bolstered by several critical drivers: The increasing complexity of military operations necessitates advanced training methodologies, which then spurs the adoption of simulation and virtual training solutions; the global surge in defense budgets that amplifies investment in cutting-edge technologies and fosters development of sophisticated training systems; and the emphasis on cost-effective training solutions and the need for realistic battlefield simulations that thereby positions the market as a strategic asset for defense forces worldwide

Factors that could hold this market back from major growth, however, include a lack of objective ways to measure preparedness for combat or live exercises following such virtual simulation and training. 

Visit the Research and Markets website for more information.

Featured Companies

Research and Markets

Website
Categories
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms