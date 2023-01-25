Military Embedded Systems

Mobile comms shelters for Swedish Armed Forces to be supplied by Elbit Systems

January 25, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Photo courtesy Elbit Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems has won a $48 million contract to supply mobile communication shelters to the Swedish Armed Forces, the company announced in a statement.

Under the terms of the contract, Elbit Systems will supply Technical High Mobility Shelters (THMS) to the Swedish Army through the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) over the next three years, with options for further extensions, the statement reads.

"Elbit Systems’ THMS are deployable on a range of tracked and wheeled platforms and will provide mobile communication platforms for the Swedish Armed Forces as part of the Swedish Army’s new command and control infrastructure," the statement continues.

Tactical communications shelters are hubs of communications and electronic equipment that can be in a fixed location or used for mobile deployment.

Featured Companies

Elbit Systems

Advanced Technology Center
Haifa, 3100401
Website
+972 77 294 0000
Categories
Comms - Communications
Comms - Cognitive Radio
Comms - Power Electronics
Comms - Radio
Avionics
