Mobile-communications trackers will be offered on Airbus rotary-wing aircraft

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic: Smith Myers/CarteNav BIGGLESWADE, U.K. Communications company Smith Myers announced an agreement with Airbus Helicopters under which the Smith Myers ARTEMIS mobile phone detection and location systems (MPDLS) will be factory-fitted and offered as a retrofit option across Airbus Helicopters' fleet of aircraft.

Intended for use by military and civil-defense aircraft, ARTEMIS is designed to accurately locate mobile telephones in challenging airborne environments using only two small antennas.

According to Smith Myers officials, the ARTEMIS MPDLS can detect a phone at extended ranges up to 35 km (21.75 miles) and provides such capabilities as mass-mapping and geofencing to minimize crew workload. The system is automated and can be used on crewed or uncrewed platforms, even in low or no light conditions, and operates without needing the involvement of mobile network operators.

The companies intend to announce the agreement at the upcoming DSEI UK, to be held in London September 9-12, 2025.

