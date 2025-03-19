Open-architecture processor to be tested for U.S. Air Force connectivity

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Northrop Grumman

SAN DIEGO, California. Northrop Grumman won a contract from the U.S. Air Force to evaluate NG InSight, a software-programmable, open-architecture processor designed to enhance secure communications across airborne platforms, the company announced in a statement.

The contract will support testing of NG InSight’s capabilities for potential integration into the Department of the Air Force’s Battle Network, which aligns with the Department of Defense’s Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) initiative, the statement reads.

As part of the effort, Northrop Grumman will demonstrate how NG InSight can integrate third-party technologies to support future system upgrades and sustainment. The company will also provide engineering support to ensure compatibility with existing U.S. Air Force communications networks, enabling data-sharing across operational domains, the company says.

Previously, Northrop Grumman demonstrated NG InSight in a live flight test under a Software Programmable Open Systems Compliant (SPOC) contract, where it connected to a ground station using advanced waveforms.