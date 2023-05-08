RGB Spectrum showcasing mission-critical video solutions at SOF Week

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

SOF WEEK 2023 -- TAMPA, Fla. Mission-critical video provider RGB Spectrum is partnering with Samsung and Deployable Technologies (DTI) at this week's SOF Week conference to showcase its offerings for tactical mobile teams.

RGB Spectrum builds and supports video distribution, display, and recording systems, including technology platforms used in the defense arena such as C5ISR [command, control, communication, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance], flight simulators, and command-and-control operations.

RGB Spectrum’s Zio video wall processors power Samsung Display LED technology, including The Wall All-In-One and 8K QLED Video Wall Signage; paired with RGB Spectrum’s Zio Mobile Application on Samsung tactical mobile devices, the complete solution can offer users secure video resources and network access across domains.

During SOF Week 2023, DTI will also show a live mock-up of its Deployable Edge Network Suite (DENS), a rugged, secure communications case leveraging RGB Spectrum technology and displays from Samsung.

SOF Week attendees can find these offerings at the RGB Spectrum/Samsung booth (#243), and at DTI's booth (#L401).