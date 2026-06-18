Short-duration CBRN Combination System Powered Air Purifying Respirator (CS-PAPR) launched by Avon Protection

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Image of Avon Protection's CS-PAPR SD. EUROSATORY: Paris. France. Avon Protection launched a new short duration (SD) breathing apparatus option of their Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) for integration with a Combination Respirator Unit (CRU) at Eurosatory this week.

The CS-PAPR SD gives military special forces and tactical teams the capability to switch between breathing protection levels dependent on threat levels for safer operation for the wearer. The new solution is designed as a smaller, compact lower-profile system for greater operational flexibility to enable users to remain uncompromised on target, according to an Avon release.

Avon Protection’s PAPR technology enables users to seamlessly switch between Air Purifying Respirator (APR), PAPR, and the option to transition to short-duration SCBA when operating in high-contaminant or oxygen-deficient environments. A single hose connection across all modes keeps one side of the mask clear, maintaining unobstructed weapon sighting and enhanced situational awareness.

“The ability for users to change between protection levels dependent on the threat is of particular benefit to tactical users who may face unknown elements in fast-changing threat scenarios and who need that low burden protection,” says Steve Elwell, President of Avon Protection. “With this streamlined Short Duration option, these users can alternate between the baseline negative pressure filtered air protection offered by their APR, moving up through the PAPR, and into positive pressure short duration breathing apparatus (SDBA), enabling maintained uncompromised protection from threats.”

It is available in 2 to 3-litre CS-PAPR SD cylinders, which provide as long as 20 minutes of breathing air for maintaining protection in hazardous scenarios.

This short-duration system offers tactical users a low-profile, lightweight design; reducing bulk and wearer burden, enabling users to remain on target for longer and operate more effectively in physically restricted environments, such as subterranean settings or confined spaces.

Built around a modular methodology, CS-PAPR SD can be easily added to existing fielded systems, including the FM53/4 APR and ST53 SCBA configurations, allowing users to build on existing equipment investment.