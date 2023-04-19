Smart Network Edge software introduced by Hughes for DoD communications

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

GERMANTOWN, Maryland. Hughes Network Systems has announced the availability of its Smart Network Edge software for defense network operations, according to a company statement. The software serves as a virtualized SD-WAN router, enabling network interoperability across carriers and vendors, and the company says it meets U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) security criteria.

The Hughes Smart Network Edge optimizes various communication networks, such as cable, fiber, 5G, geostationary satellites, and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, and it remotely manages multi-transport modems by autonomously selecting routing paths and distributing packetized data based on policies and priorities, the statement reads. Additionally, the software collects Fault, Configuration, Accounting, Performance, and Security (FCAPS) data for improved situational awareness and policy refinement, the company adds.

The software is based on Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) and HTTP standards, among others, the company says, noting that it also integrates with management platforms such as Enterprise Management & Control.