Military Embedded Systems

SOSA aligned PIC uses new cooling approach for enhanced performance

News

November 09, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

SOSA aligned PIC uses new cooling approach for enhanced performance
Image: Concurrent Technologies

COLCHESTER, U.K. Concurrent Technologies announced the launch of its highest-performance plug-in card (PIC) to date, the TR MAA/9sd-AFT.

According to the announcement, the new version of its flagship PIC has unlocked enhanced operational performance using an emerging cooling technology. Previous versions of the PIC were cooled via conduction, while the new variant uses air flowing through a heat exchanger built into the product, or an air-flow-through (AFT) approach.

The PIC was developed in alignment with the SOSA Technical Standard and features a 10-core processor, large memory capacity, local storage, and support for virtualization.

The part's AFT heat exchanger, say company officials, has been optimized through thermal simulations and verified through extensive testing to ensure it operates at peak performance under harsh environmental conditions. 

Brent Salgat, president of Concurrent Technologies Inc., said that the TR MAA/9sd-AFT -- originally conceptualized for a leading U.S.-based provider of mission-based solutions -- is now available for general deployment. 

Featured Companies

Concurrent Technologies

400 West Cummings Park
Woburn, Massachusetts 01801
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms