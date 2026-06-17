StreamCaster SL5200 for small UAS platforms

News

Author photo of Silvus SL5200. EUROSATORY: Paris, France. Engineers at Silvus demonstrated how their StreamCaster SL5200 OEM module meets low, size, weight, and power requirements for small uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) platforms.

The SL5200 makes up the center module of the drone (pictured) at the Silvus booth at Eurosataory this week.

According to Silvus, the radio unifies command and control, sensor, and telemetry data with communications relay capabilities – enabling integration for a range of tactical applications.

It also comes with advanced FIPS 140-3 encryption and available access to Silvus’ Spectrum Dominance – a suite of LPI/LPD and anti-jamming resiliency capabilities.

Other SL5200 features:

Up to 2 Watts output power (4W effective, with TX Eigen Beamforming)

Up to 100 Mbps data throughput

MN-MIMO waveform: 550+ node scalability

Single/dual band frequency options

I/O interfaces: Ethernet, USB, RS232

At Eurosatory Silvus is in Hall 5A Booth E324.