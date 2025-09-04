Tactical communications network will debut for U.K. defense

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Motorola Solutions LONDON. Motorola Solutions and Nokia announced an agreement under which the companies will collaborate to deliver a next-generation, containerized tactical communications network solution for U.K. defense agencies.

The modular system -- which combines the Motorola Solutions deployable Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) infrastructure and Nokia’s 5G AirScale portfolio -- is housed in ruggedized deployable containers; the companies say the system can be operational in under 30 minutes.

The Motorola Solutions Silvus MANET technology extends connectivity across diverse operational environments and extensive geographical areas, as the scalable, self-healing Silvus mesh network enables high-throughput communication links between forward-deployed units and command nodes and supports highly secure, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled, and long-range video sensors and uncrewed systems for greater situational awareness.

Motorola Solutions will be at DSEI next week (Tech Zone, Stand S14-210).