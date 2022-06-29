Tactical data link market worth $10.3B by 2027: report

News

Dan Taylor Technical Editor Military Embedded Systems

A UH-1N helicopter with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 467 flies over the Marine Air Support Squadron 1 compound... (US Military photo)

CHICAGO, Illinois. A new research report claims that the tactical data link market will grow from $8.1 billion in 2022 to $10.3 billion in 2027, for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.

Increasing defense budgets of emerging countries and customized communication-on-the-move solutions for unmanned ground vehicles are among the main factors driving this increase, according to the research report, which was published by MarketsandMarkets.

Some of the main players in this space include Collins Aerospace, L3harris Technologies, ViaSat, Thales Group, and General Dynamics Corporation.

You can read the report here: Tactical Data Link Market by Application (Command & Control, ISR, EW, Radio Communication), Platform (Ground, Airborne, Naval, Unmanned Systems, Weapons), Component, Frequency, Data Link Type, Point of Sale, Military Standard, Region - Forecast to 2027.