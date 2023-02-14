Tactical NAS storage solution from Phoenix International Systems debuts at WEST 2023

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Phoenix International Systems WEST 2023 CONFERENCE & EXPOSITION -- SAN DIEGO. Phoenix International Systems (Orange, California) announces the debut of its RPC16 rugged network attached storage (NAS) server at this week's AFCEA/USNI West 2023 Conference and Exposition.

According to information from Phoenix, the RPC16 NAS enables military users with networked devices to share and store data using all common network services, with support for a variety of network-based file systems that allow multiple hosts to share and store information. The NAS provides network connections through load balanced Ethernet ports -- available from Gigabit to 100 Gigabit -- and can also support multiple optical (or copper) Ethernet ports for low susceptibility to electromagnetic interference.

The RPC16 NAS also features a removable magazine with up to 16 SSDs [solid-state drives] or HDDs [hard-disk drives] that can be quickly removed to offload data; users can move the magazines to separate locations and plugged into another RPC16 on any other network for further analysis.

WEST 2023 attendees can visit the Phoenix International Systems team at Booth 1631.