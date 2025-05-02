Troposcatter on the Move capability to be unveiled by Spectra Group at SOF Week 2025

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Spectra Group

TAMPA, Florida. Spectra Group will unveil a new mobile troposcatter communications capability called Troposcatter on the Move (TOTM) at SOF Week, developed in partnership with BATS Wireless and Comtech Telecommunications Corp., the company announced in a statement.

The new TOTM capability integrates Comtech’s Compact Over-the-Horizon Mobile Expeditionary Terminals (COMET) with BATS Wireless electronically steered antennas to enable data transmission while in motion. According to the statement, Spectra Group holds global distribution rights for the system outside the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

TOTM is designed to operate in GPS- or satellite-denied environments and enables unbroken communications in littoral and mobile scenarios. Sea trials demonstrated ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore connectivity, validating its performance across the Florida Keys, the Florida Panhandle, and off the coast of California, the company says.

The system supports bandwidths up to 210 Mbps and ranges exceeding 100 km, the statement reads. It can be used for a range of mobile applications including beyond-line-of-sight communications, autonomous sensor links, and ISR support, and can also be mounted on land vehicles for quick deployment without manual antenna alignment.