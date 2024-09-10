UK Royal Navy communication capabilities to be enhanced by Airbus, Rohde & Schwarz

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Rohde & Schwarz LONDON, England. Airbus Defence and Space and Rohde & Schwarz signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as part of an effort to enhance communication capabilities for the Royal Navy, the companies announced in a statement.

The partnership will integrate Rohde & Schwarz’s communications technology with Airbus’ Maritime Network Evolution product, providing the Royal Navy with improved communication resilience in various operational scenarios, the statement reads. This collaboration aims to address the Royal Navy’s evolving connectivity needs.

The agreement marks a continued effort to bolster defense communication technologies for the Royal Navy by seeking to improve the security and reliability of connectivity during missions, the companies say.