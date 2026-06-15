Secure comms products from eCiceron displayed at Eurosatory 2026

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy eCiceron

PARIS--EUROSATORY 2026. Swedish communications company eCiceron is presenting several products -- mesh network system eC-Guard Mesh and secure communications product eC-Guard Mirage -- at the Eurosatory 2026 exhibition, now underway in Paris.

The company's announcement states that the eC-Guard Mesh product is a self-healing, multidomain, multicarrier mesh network that can support as many as 11 carrier networks per node, with instant failover and end-to-end encryption.

eCiceron notes that its eC-Guard Mesh has been tested and validated during several exercises and demonstrations, including Arctic Warrior, focused on high-north operations under extreme cold and terrain conditions; and Arctic Strike, a joint exercise involving Sweden, Finland, and Norway. It has also been demonstrated during other Nordic exercises.

The company also offers eC-Guard Mirage, which eCiceron describes as a secure, obfuscated communications product for use on restricted networks that is aimed at protecting both devices and digital identity during operations.

Eurosatory showgoers may visit eCiceron at Hall 6, Stand J177.