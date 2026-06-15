Military Embedded Systems

Secure comms products from eCiceron displayed at Eurosatory 2026

News

June 15, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Secure comms products from eCiceron displayed at Eurosatory 2026
Graphic courtesy eCiceron

PARIS--EUROSATORY 2026. Swedish communications company eCiceron is presenting several products -- mesh network system eC-Guard Mesh and secure communications product eC-Guard Mirage -- at the Eurosatory 2026 exhibition, now underway in Paris. 

The company's announcement states that the eC-Guard Mesh product is a self-healing, multidomain, multicarrier mesh network that can support as many as 11 carrier networks per node, with instant failover and end-to-end encryption.

eCiceron notes that its eC-Guard Mesh has been tested and validated during several exercises and demonstrations, including Arctic Warrior, focused on high-north operations under extreme cold and terrain conditions; and Arctic Strike, a joint exercise involving Sweden, Finland, and Norway. It has also been demonstrated during other Nordic exercises.  

The company also offers eC-Guard Mirage, which eCiceron describes as a secure, obfuscated communications product for use on restricted networks that is aimed at protecting both devices and digital identity during operations.

Eurosatory showgoers may visit eCiceron at Hall 6, Stand J177.

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