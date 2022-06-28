Military Embedded Systems

Global GPS anti-jamming market to hit $7.12 billion by 2028: report

News

June 28, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technical Editor

Military Embedded Systems

White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico provided ideal range conditions for M-code testing as part of testing certification for next-gen GPS tech. (US Military photo)

NEW YORK. A new research study claims that the global GPS anti-jamming market will grow from $4.25 billion in 2021 to $7.12 billion in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

The Zion Market Research study predicts that an escalating demand for weapon systems, an increase in top players in the anti-jamming market, growing demands for miniaturization of GNSS-based anti-jamming devices, and growing dependence on satellite communication for military operations will be the main factors driving this increase.

Higher defense expenditures worldwide along with expanding territorial disputes are also likely to boost the adoption of GPS anti-jamming systems, the report found.

The GPS Anti-Jamming Market report is available here.

