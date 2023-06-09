Maritime navigation sensor to be produced for U.S. Navy by Northrop Grumman

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy image

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia. The U.S. Navy has chosen Northrop Grumman Corporation to produce the new AN/WSN-12 Inertial Sensor Module (ISM), an instrument intended to enhance maritime navigation in situations where Global Positioning System (GPS) usage is not viable, according to the company's announcement.

The AN/WSN-12 ISM is designed to offer accurate positioning data for Navy vessels and submarines whether GPS is available or not, the statement reads.

Northrop Grumman's AN/WSN-12 ISM is the latest addition to the U.S. Navy’s AN/WSN-12 Inertial Navigator System (INS), an upgrade to the existing AN/WSN-7 INS, which is currently installed on almost every U.S. Navy ship, the statement adds. The company anticipates the first ISM will be fielded later this year.