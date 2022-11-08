Specifying a Capacitor for Space-Based Applications

Eletter Product



This White Paper opens with a brief background into the history of space satellites. The focus then shifts to the NASA EEE-INST-02 and how it is a perfect example of how to understand the function and importance of capacitors. After showcasing a screening protocol, the author then dives into more of the specifics of what the screening and qualification processes entail. The paper then gets into a case study, offering specific capacitor requirements and how several Quantic Evans series’ would serve the needs of this designer well. Finally, the paper discusses the “hermetic seal” requirement and how Quantic Evans tantalum cases not only are hermetically sealed, but also shielded from radiation. A similar discussion is then had regarding shock and vibration, mission lifespan, and storage life, wrapping up with a brief statement on the evolution of capacitor design.