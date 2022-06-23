1,000th software-defined airborne radio delivered for F-16

1,000th software-defined airborne radio delivered for F-16News
In 2019, Lockheed Martin chose Rohde & Schwarz as its preferred supplier of airborne radio communications for new production F-16 Block 70 aircraft. The aircraft includes enhancements such as an AN/APG-83 active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, upgraded mission computer, and cockpit improvements.
The AN/ARC-238 radio consists of two transceivers, one of which is installed in the avionic bay of the aircraft (remotely controlled), and the other installed in the cockpit (controlled via a local control panel).