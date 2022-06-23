1,000th software-defined airborne radio delivered for F-16

News

Dan Taylor Technical Editor Military Embedded Systems

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 187th Fighter Wing prepares to taxi on the flightline at Avon Park, Fla., April 23, 2022. (Air Force photo) BERLIN, Germany. The 1,000th AN/ARC-238 software-defined radio has been delivered to Lockheed Martin for installation on the F-16 aircraft, manufacturer Rohde & Schwarz announced Thursday.

In 2019, Lockheed Martin chose Rohde & Schwarz as its preferred supplier of airborne radio communications for new production F-16 Block 70 aircraft. The aircraft includes enhancements such as an AN/APG-83 active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, upgraded mission computer, and cockpit improvements.

The AN/ARC-238 radio consists of two transceivers, one of which is installed in the avionic bay of the aircraft (remotely controlled), and the other installed in the cockpit (controlled via a local control panel).