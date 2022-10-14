Handheld radios to be provided to Portuguese Army by Rohde & Schwarz

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Rohde & Schwarz

MUNICH, Germany. Rohde & Schwarz, along with Portuguese defense company EID, will provide handheld software-defined radio to the Portuguese armed forces, the company announced in a statement.

EID will supply its Dismounted Soldier platform and both companies will supply the SOVERON HR radio as part of the Dismounted Soldier Communications System, the statement reads.

The intent of the system is to allow soldiers in the field to use handheld radios to connect with "higher echelons on the battlefield to provide a common operational picture in nearly real time," the statement reads.

The SOVERON HR radio works in combination with the SOVERON VR vehicular radio. The radio offers coverage of military bands from 30 to 512 MHz and has 5-watt output power.