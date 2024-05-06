Laser detection and comms tech to be showcased at SOF Week by Torrey Pines

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Torrey Pines

TAMPA, Florida. Torrey Pines will showcase a series of technologies at SOF Week, from a new laser detector to a voice and data comms flashlight, the company announced in a statement.

The D2 Laser Detector, a passive laser warning receiver, is designed to enhance the safety and survivability of military personnel by detecting and locating laser emissions from various devices, the company says. The device provides notifications through audible, visual, and tactile feedback and can integrate into existing management systems via a USB C port in an effort to reduce friendly fire incidents and improve response capabilities.

Additionally, Torrey Pines will present the LightSpeed L3 tactical flashlight, which uses non-RF, free-space optical communication to support voice and Ethernet data communications, useful in environments where traditional radio frequencies are compromised or unavailable, the company says, adding that the flashlight allows for clear communication in airfields and between aircraft. It can operate for 12 hours on standard batteries.

The company will also showcase the Ray 2 system, designed for detecting optical threats and enhancing surveillance capabilities, and the T5 Thermal Imager, a compact thermal sight ideal for law enforcement and close-quarters situations. Also, the company will demonstrate the I2 Thermal/NIR Smart Beacon, aimed at improving identification and communication in search and rescue operations.