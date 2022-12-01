Private 5G network for soldiers tested in demonstration at Fort Bragg

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

SPRING LAKE, North Carolina. Officials tested a private 5G mobile network meant to assist U.S. service members on the battlefield in a recent demonstration at Fort Bragg led by the director of 5G Tactical Applications for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, according to an announcement by Sherpa 6, which led the effort.

Sherpa 6 partnered with wireless company JMA Wireless to demonstrate the technology on Sept. 14, which is intended "increase operational and tactical efficiency for Soldiers on the frontlines," the statement reads.

The day-long event utilized JMA's 5G wireless system connected to the U.S. Army's Integrated Tactical Network (ITN), which the Army uses to provide secure communications on the battlefield.

"Among the variety of capabilities highlighted, the demonstration featured a mobile device security application called Watchtower, sensor-to-shooter applications, real-time tracking, and video and machine learning algorithms," the company added.