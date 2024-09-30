Military Embedded Systems

R35010 radios delivered to NATO ally for naval communications

September 30, 2024

Dan Taylor

Image via WB Group

GDYNIA, Poland. WB Group subsidiary Radmor completed the delivery of R35010 personal radios to the navy of an unnamed NATO member state, the company announced in a statement.

The R35010 radios passed acceptance testing and are now approved for use by the recipient country’s armed forces, the statement reads. The radios are designed to enhance shipboard internal communications and are equipped with advanced features like automatic retransmission to extend communication range in challenging environments.

The contract includes both the radios and necessary accessories, with deliveries currently underway, the company says.

