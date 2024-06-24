Military Embedded Systems

GaN power amplifier released by Analog Devices

News

June 24, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

GaN power amplifier released by Analog Devices
Image via Analog Devices

WILMINGTON, Massachusetts. Analog Devices introduced the ADPA1116, a gallium nitride (GaN) power amplifier that operates across a frequency range from 0.3 GHz to 6 GHz and is designed to enhance RF and microwave applications by providing a saturated output power of 39.5 dBm, the company announced in a statement.

The ADPA1116 achieves a power-added efficiency (PAE) of 40% and offers a power gain of 23.5 dB typical across frequencies from 0.5 GHz to 5 GHz at an input power of 16.0 dBm, which is made possible by its internally matched and AC-coupled RF input and output, the statement reads.

The power amplifier is designed for a variety of applications, including telecommunications and radar systems, due to its broad operating frequency and power output capabilities.

Featured Companies

Analog Devices

One Technology Way
Wilmington, Massachusetts 02062
Website
[email protected]
(781) 329-4700
Categories
Comms - RF & Microwave
Avionics
Graphic courtesy AdaCore
News
Rapita Systems to showcase AdaCore’s GNAT Pro for Rust at HISC

October 17, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
RTX image
News
Anti-UAS industry set to hit over $7 billion by 2029, says market study

October 21, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Raytheon
News
Hensoldt, Raytheon to collaborate on EO/IR systems for NATO forces

October 21, 2024

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Addressing supply-chain risk and obsolescence in defense

October 10, 2024

More Cyber