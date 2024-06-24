GaN power amplifier released by Analog Devices

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Analog Devices

WILMINGTON, Massachusetts. Analog Devices introduced the ADPA1116, a gallium nitride (GaN) power amplifier that operates across a frequency range from 0.3 GHz to 6 GHz and is designed to enhance RF and microwave applications by providing a saturated output power of 39.5 dBm, the company announced in a statement.

The ADPA1116 achieves a power-added efficiency (PAE) of 40% and offers a power gain of 23.5 dB typical across frequencies from 0.5 GHz to 5 GHz at an input power of 16.0 dBm, which is made possible by its internally matched and AC-coupled RF input and output, the statement reads.

The power amplifier is designed for a variety of applications, including telecommunications and radar systems, due to its broad operating frequency and power output capabilities.