ASIC device aims to enhance security of GPS- and GNSS-reliant communications

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Iridium Communications

MCLEAN, Va. Iridium Communications launched its miniature application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), the Iridium PNT ASIC, which is aimed at boosting the security of GPS and other GNSS [global navigation satellite system]-reliant devices against jamming, spoofing, and timing interruptions.

The newly introduced ASIC -- which the company asserts is engineered to integrate smoothly into an array of electronic devices -- is intended to deliver authenticated, pole-to-pole positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) data and give users a resilient alternative to traditional GNSS as it enables protection against spoofing and jamming for government, industrial, and consumer applications.

According to the Iridium announcement, the small (8 mm by 8 mm, or 0.3 inch by 0.3 inch) ASIC operates by receiving a cryptographically secure time and location data signal from the Iridium satellite network that is one thousand times more powerful than GPS and can also inside buildings. This feature can help GNSS-dependent applications to not only detect a problem but also maintain operations until the problem is solved. The part is also made to continuously verify signal integrity, thereby making it an alternative or even a primary source of PNT data.

The Iridium PNT ASIC is planned to become commercially available in mid-2026.