Blue Force Tracker contract for U.S. Army won by Inmarsat Government

November 08, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

RESTON, Virginia. Inmarsat Government has won a contract worth up to $410 million from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to provide satellite communications to support connectivity for the U.S. Army's Blue Force Tracker system, the company announced in a statement.

Under the terms of the contract, which has one base year and four option years, Inmarsat will provide network connectivity through SATCOM services to BFT devices, which provide "friendly force tracking information across tens of thousands of platforms and increased network capacity to transfer data," the statement reads.

Inmarsat will provide L-band satellite connectivity between BFT transceivers and satellite earth stations, the statement adds. The company has supported BFT units since 2017.

"Under the newly awarded BPA, Inmarsat Government will continue to provide L-band power and bandwidth leases, super high frequency satellite connectivity, Internet service and Host Nation Agreement services to support operations of the BFT networks worldwide," the statement adds.

