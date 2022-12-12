Communications contract for Royal Australian Navy won by Thales

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

SYDNEY, Australia. Thales Australia has won a contract extension with the Australian Department of Defence to provide naval communications to the Royal Australian Navy, the company announced in a statement.

The contract is for the SEA 1442 Phase 3 program, an internet protocol-based Maritime Tactical Wide Area Network (MTWAN) supporting the Royal Australian Navy’s Maritime Communications Modernisation and network-centric warfare priorities, the statement reads.

The purpose of the upgrades to MTWAN is for "increased bandwidth for deployed forces, diversity of communication bearers and enhanced cyber security of tactical networks at sea," the statement adds.

As part of this work, Thales Australia integrates commercial and military satellite communication (SATCOM) systems, joint domain networks, and bandwidth utilization tools, the company says.