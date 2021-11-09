Military Embedded Systems

CONDOR terminals to demo compatibility with SDA's satellite constellation

November 09, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Mynaric photo.

HAWTHORNE, Calif. Mynaric was announced as Capella Space's supplier for optical inter-satellite links (OISL). Capella Space revealed that they will become the first commercial Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) company to demonstrate compatibility with the U.S. Space Development Agency's (SDA) National Defense Space Architecture.

Officials claim that the SDA architecture is a large-scale satellite constellation intended to provide a range of capabilities to U.S. warfighters and to be comprised of several hundred laser-linked satellites.

According to the company, Mynaric will be delivering its next generation optical communications terminal, CONDOR Mk3, to Capella Space to ensure this compatibility. In August, Mynaric announced the signing of Capella Space as a then undisclosed launch customer as part of the product's debut at the 36th annual Space Symposium.

The CONDOR Mk3 is designed to ensure compatibility with the SDA's optical communications terminal standard. Detailed technical specifications of the product can be requested from the company's CONDOR Mk3 product page. 

Mynaric

13100 Yukon Ave
Hawthorne, California 90250
[email protected]
+49 8105 7999 0

Capella Space

