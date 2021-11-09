CONDOR terminals to demo compatibility with SDA's satellite constellation

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Mynaric photo.

HAWTHORNE, Calif. Mynaric was announced as Capella Space's supplier for optical inter-satellite links (OISL). Capella Space revealed that they will become the first commercial Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) company to demonstrate compatibility with the U.S. Space Development Agency's (SDA) National Defense Space Architecture.

Officials claim that the SDA architecture is a large-scale satellite constellation intended to provide a range of capabilities to U.S. warfighters and to be comprised of several hundred laser-linked satellites.

According to the company, Mynaric will be delivering its next generation optical communications terminal, CONDOR Mk3, to Capella Space to ensure this compatibility. In August, Mynaric announced the signing of Capella Space as a then undisclosed launch customer as part of the product's debut at the 36th annual Space Symposium.

The CONDOR Mk3 is designed to ensure compatibility with the SDA's optical communications terminal standard. Detailed technical specifications of the product can be requested from the company's CONDOR Mk3 product page.