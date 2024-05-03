Military Embedded Systems

EO/IR payloads for Space Development Agency to be delivered by L3Harris

News

May 03, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

EO/IR payloads for Space Development Agency to be delivered by L3Harris
Image via L3Harris

MELBOURNE, Florida. L3Harris Technologies won a contract from Millennium Space Systems to build eight electro-optical infrared payloads for the Space Development Agency’s Fire-control On Orbit-support-to-the-war Fighter (FOO Fighter) program, the company announced in a statement.

The FOO Fighter satellite system is designed to help with missile defense and will use fire-control quality sensors. It will track specific threats that are not currently tracked by the existing constellation, the statement adds.

"Equipped with L3Harris electro-optical infrared sensors, the U.S. will use the satellites to provide enhanced fire-control in support of global detection, warning and precision tracking of advanced missile threats, including hypersonic missile systems," Ed Zoiss, president of space and airborne systems at L3Harris, says in the statement.

Featured Companies

L3Harris Technologies

1025 W. NASA Boulevard
Melbourne, FL 32919
Website
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber