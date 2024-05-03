EO/IR payloads for Space Development Agency to be delivered by L3Harris

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via L3Harris

MELBOURNE, Florida. L3Harris Technologies won a contract from Millennium Space Systems to build eight electro-optical infrared payloads for the Space Development Agency’s Fire-control On Orbit-support-to-the-war Fighter (FOO Fighter) program, the company announced in a statement.

The FOO Fighter satellite system is designed to help with missile defense and will use fire-control quality sensors. It will track specific threats that are not currently tracked by the existing constellation, the statement adds.

"Equipped with L3Harris electro-optical infrared sensors, the U.S. will use the satellites to provide enhanced fire-control in support of global detection, warning and precision tracking of advanced missile threats, including hypersonic missile systems," Ed Zoiss, president of space and airborne systems at L3Harris, says in the statement.