Military Embedded Systems

LEO satellite communications services in development with Airbus and OneWeb

News

December 15, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Airbus image.

EUROPE. Airbus and OneWeb have signed a distribution partner agreement to provide low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication (SATCOM) services for military and governmental use.

According to the company, Airbus will offer new communication services designed to utilize the OneWeb constellation to select European and U.K. armed forces, and civil protection and security forces, from the end of 2021.

Officials claim that Airbus and OneWeb plan to develop a complete range of secure services dedicated to the specific needs of armed forces for all operations on land, at sea, and in the air. The LEO constellations will make it possible to offer real-time space communications for transmitting live video streams from sensors such as those embarked on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

These new SATCOM services are intended to provide armed forces with high-speed, all-IP (Internet Protocol) communications to complement existing services and networks with the ability to switch between LEO and geostationary orbit SATCOM throughout operations to derive the benefits of a flexible and interoperable network.

 

Featured Companies

OneWeb

Airbus

Categories
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Unmanned
