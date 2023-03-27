Military Embedded Systems

LEO satellites market to grow by $7.1 billion by 2027: report

News

March 27, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

LEO satellites market to grow by $7.1 billion by 2027: report

NEW YORK, New York. The global low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite market is expected to grow by $7.1 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report from Technavio.

The report predicts that the market will grow by a compound annual growth rate of 15.92% over the next few years due to a rising demand for earth observation-related applications, low-cost solution deployment through micro and nanosatellites, and rapid development and deployment of LEO satellites.

"The market share growth of the small satellite segment is estimated to be significant during the forecast period," the report adds. "Small satellites are also called nanosatellites. Small LEO satellites for commercial applications are used for space observation programs, interplanetary missions, orbital system testing, or biomedical research. It also provides a gateway to developing space programs for countries that have not yet joined the space race."

Categories
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Communications
Comms - GPS
Avionics
Press Release
Spirit Electronics Honored by Northrop Grumman for Strategic Excellence

March 22, 2023
More Avionics
Unmanned
U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs
Story
The fresh maintenance and sustainment challenges as UAVs take off in defense

March 21, 2023
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image courtesy Times Microwave Systems.
Product
High-performance microwave assembly from Times Microwave enables inside- and between-box connections

March 27, 2023
More Radar/EW
Cyber
(Stock image)
News
Cybersecurity firm to deploy cloud computing for secret data to DoD

March 27, 2023
More Cyber