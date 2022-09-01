NASA to launch 3rd polar orbiting satellite in November

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo via NASA WASHINGTON, D.C. NASA will launch a third polar orbiting weather satellite in about two months to assist the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), NASA announced in a statement.

NASA and NOAA are targeting Nov. 1 to launch the Joint Polar Satellite System-2 (JPSS-2) satellite -- the third in the JPSS series -- on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 401 rocket from Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, NASA stated.

The satellite will "capture data to improve weather forecasts, helping scientists predict and prepare for extreme weather events and climate change," the statement adds.

The satellite, which will be renamed NOAA-21 after reaching orbit, will join the JPSS satellite constellation that orbit from the North to the South Pole and circle the Earth 14 times each day, which provides scientists a complete view of the globe twice per day. The satellites carry four advanced instruments for measuring weather and climate.