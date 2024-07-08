Military Embedded Systems

Rad-hard FPGA contract for DoD enters third phase

July 08, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

SAN JOSE, Calif. Embedded FPGA [field-programmable gate array] developer QuickLogic Corp. won a contract worth $5.26 million to continue the development and demonstration of a strategic radiation-hardened (rad-hard), high reliability FPGA technology intended to support current and future U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) strategic and space system requirements.

According to the company's announcement, this most recent award represents the third tranche of the Strategic Radiation Hardened Contract initially initiated in August 2022. 

The rad-hard project as a whole is sponsored by DoD's Trusted and Assured Microelectronics (T&AM) Program, with Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane as the government's technical lead.

While QuickLogic is leading work on the contract at its San Jose facilities, the company is also collaborating with a team including subcontractors Honeywell Aerospace and Everspin Technologies.

