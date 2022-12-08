Radar satellite imagery to be used to manage European maritime operations via ICEYE contract

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via ICEYE

HELSINKI, Finland. Satellite imagery company ICEYE has announced that they are starting a multi-year framework contract with the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) to support the management of maritime operations with synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite data, the company said in a statement.

EMSA, a European Union agency, is tasked with providing operational assistance to reduce the risk of maritime accidents, as well as assisting in dealing with marine pollution from ships and oil installations. Over the next four years, ICEYE will deliver SAR imagery to EMSA to help them perform these missions, the statement reads.

ICEYE operates an SAR satellite constellation and collects data from spaceborne sensors, which can be combined with information sources on the ground, the company says.

The company also says that the intent of the contract is to help EMSA "efficiently and effectively support maritime disaster response and recovery operations, as well as to enforce EU maritime regulations and support local authorities."