Satellite buses for Space Development Agency constellation to be proivded by Terran Orbital

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Terran Orbital

WASHINGTON, D.C. Terran Orbital has delivered 10 satellite buses for use in the Space Development Agency's mesh network in low-Earth orbit (LEO), the company announced in a statement.

Prime contractor Lockheed Martin won a $187.5 million contract from the SDA to provide 10 communications satellites for the Transport Layer Tranche 0, and Terran Orbital was subcontracted to deliver the satellite buses, the statement reads. The purpose of the satellite constellation is to provide secure high-bandwidth, low-latency data links for military users.

Terran Orbital will also be the bus supplies for the Transport Layer Tranche 1, "a much larger constellation of satellites made by Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and York Space," the statement reads.

The Tranche 0 satellites are scheduled to launch in June 2023.