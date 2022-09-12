Satellite communications to be provided to Czech Republic, Netherlands by Airbus

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Airbus PARIS, France. Airbus has won a contract to provide satellite communications to the Czech Republic and the Netherlands, the company announced in a statement.

Under the terms of the contract, the Armed Forces of the Czech Republic and the Netherlands will use 2 and 3 channels, respectively, of the Airbus UHF (Ultra-High Frequency) military communications hosted payload aboard the EUTELSAT 36D telecommunications satellite. The satellite will be launched in 2024, according to the statement.

"With this new UHF payload, Airbus will be able to offer a new UHF communications service to the armed forces, particularly those of European countries and NATO allies," the statement reads. "As the UHF frequency band is a relatively scarce orbital resource, this offering will make up for the capacity shortage around the world."

The UHF payload will be operated from Toulouse, which is the location of Airbus's Network Operations Centre. The UHF band is valued by militaries because of its flexibility and secure means of communication, the statement adds.