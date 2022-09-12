Military Embedded Systems

Satellite communications to be provided to Czech Republic, Netherlands by Airbus

News

September 12, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Airbus

PARIS, France. Airbus has won a contract to provide satellite communications to the Czech Republic and the Netherlands, the company announced in a statement.

Under the terms of the contract, the Armed Forces of the Czech Republic and the Netherlands will use 2 and 3 channels, respectively, of the Airbus UHF (Ultra-High Frequency) military communications hosted payload aboard the EUTELSAT 36D telecommunications satellite. The satellite will be launched in 2024, according to the statement.

"With this new UHF payload, Airbus will be able to offer a new UHF communications service to the armed forces, particularly those of European countries and NATO allies," the statement reads. "As the UHF frequency band is a relatively scarce orbital resource, this offering will make up for the capacity shortage around the world."

The UHF payload will be operated from Toulouse, which is the location of Airbus's Network Operations Centre. The UHF band is valued by militaries because of its flexibility and secure means of communication, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Airbus

2550 Wasser Terrace, Suite 9000
Herndon, VA 20171
Website
[email protected]
+49 151 628 66711
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Communications
Comms - Encryption
Comms - GPS
Comms - Radio
Comms - RF & Microwave
Avionics
U.S. Marine Corps Photo by LCpl. AaronJames Vinculado/Released
News
Integrated flight deck systems for F-5 adversary aircraft to be provided by Garmin

September 13, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman
News
Military drone market to be worth $17 billion within 5 years: report

September 12, 2022
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
News
Ultrasonic sensors market to grow 147% in next 5 years: report

September 13, 2022
More Radar/EW
Cyber
Story
Playing catch-up: How defense and aerospace can improve the component procurement of DMSMS products

September 08, 2022
More Cyber