Satellites launch on Rocket Lab mission for Kinéis Constellation

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Rocket Lab USA LONG BEACH, Calif. Space and satellite component company Rocket Lab reported a successful launch of a mission to deploy five satellites to low Earth orbit for French Internet of Things (IoT) constellation operator Kinéis.

According to the Rocket Lab announcement, the “IoT 4 You and Me” mission lifted off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand on February 9, successfully deploying five satellites to a 647 km (402 miles) low Earth orbit. The company noted that the mission was Rocket Lab’s first Electron (partially reusable space vehicle) launch of 2025, the fourth launch for Kinéis to date, and the 59th Electron launch overall.

The Kinéis constellation is designed to make it possible to connect and locate any connected object anywhere in the world, enabling data transmission to users in near-real-time, at low bit rates and with very low energy consumption. By enabling internet connection to the Earth’s most remote locations, say company officials, a Kinéis constellation can support forest fire detection, water resource management, infrastructure and energy network monitoring, transport and logistics tracking, and more.

Kinéis CTO Michel Sarthou said: "Producing 25 nanosatellites and launching them into orbit in just eight months is an unprecedented feat -- and above all, a remarkable challenge! With this fourth and penultimate launch, Kinéis moves one step closer to its ambitious goal: delivering global IoT coverage through a complete constellation of 25 nanosatellites. This milestone showcases the expertise and determination of our teams and partners like Rocket Lab. We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support and commitment we have received since Kinéis was founded”.