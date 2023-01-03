Military Embedded Systems

Small satellite demand to surge in military sector in coming years: report

News

January 03, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Small satellite demand to surge in military sector in coming years: report

DUBLIN, Ireland. The small satellite market will be worth $11.8 billion by 2028 for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7% due to growing demand in the military sector, a new report predicts.

"Internet access, machine-to-machine communication (M2M), and the Internet of Things (IoT) are among the most important applications of a small satellite," the report states. "Space has become an ideal solution to improve the efficiency of current terrestrial communication networks."

These satellites have a number of uses, such as receiving and transmitting real-time information to any point, and using sensors to remotely manage devices across the world, the report adds.

"[S]mall satellites guarantee communication in any circumstances in virtually uncommunicated areas such as large rural areas, desert territories, frozen areas, jungle areas, and high seas," it states.

Categories
Comms - Satellites
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Sensors
Comms - Communications
Comms - Encryption
Comms - GPS
Comms - Power Electronics
Comms - Radio
Comms - RF & Microwave
Comms - Test
Avionics
Image courtesy Team DEFIANT
News
Sikorsky, Boeing protest U.S. Army's Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft award to Bell

December 29, 2022
More Avionics
A.I.
News
Tank simulation and training centers to be provided to Israel by Elbit Systems

January 03, 2023
More A.I.
Cyber
U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Helena Blaisdell-Black
News
U.S. Navy cyber program awards $4.1 billion in follow-on contracts

January 03, 2023
More Cyber
Comms
News
Small satellite demand to surge in military sector in coming years: report

January 03, 2023
More Comms