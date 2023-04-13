Space Force-Boeing microsatellite declared ready for missions in orbit

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Millennium Space Systems EL SEGUNDO, Calif. Millennium Space Systems (a Boeing company) announced that its Tetra-1 space vehicle -- launched in November 2022 in conjunction with the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command -- is ready for mission operations as it has successfully deployed the vehicle from its host, initialized all components and subsystems, and performed systems checkout while in super-geosynchronous (Super GEO) orbit.

Capt. JeanCarlo Vasquez, Tetra-1 deputy program manager at Space Systems Command (SSC), said that Tetra-1's maneuverability enabled the service to experiment and train with various tactics, techniques, and procedures, enabling the program office and operators to identify what roles small satellites can potentially play in future missions.

Mike Todaro, vice president of Mission Operations & Integration at Millennium Space Systems, said of the announcement: "We developed new operations tools to ease the planning for actions like station changes and planning and executing on-orbit maneuvering. This is particularly important for super GEO, where if you're not mission-capable, you're considered in the graveyard." Satellites in Super GEO orbit are operating about 38,000 km (approximately 23,612 miles) from Earth.

Millennium Space Systems reports that SSC is now assuming full authority over spacecraft operations.