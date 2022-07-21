Military Embedded Systems

US Army SATCOM modernization contract won by Kratos

News

July 21, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Illustration

SAN DIEGO, California. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has won a contract from the U.S. Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command to demonstrate a virtualized SATCOM ground system, the company announced in a statement.

The ground station will be based on Kratos' OpenSpace Platform, a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) satellite ground system that digitizes radio frequency (RF) signals flowing to and from satellites so they can be processed and managed in virtual environment such as the cloud, the company stated.

The goal is to allow the ground stations to be more adaptable and operate at a lower cost. "For example, space network components that typically take weeks or even months to implement in today’s hardware-based world are replaced by virtual network functions (VNF) that can be stood up in just minutes with the OpenSpace Platform," the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

10680 Treena Street, 6th Floor
San Diego, CA 92131
Website
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Avionics
An AH-64 Apache scans for simulated enemies during an exercise. (US government photo)
News
US Army helicopter flight computer contract won by Triumph

July 20, 2022
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image courtesy Raytheon.
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Key to JADC2: Converging strategic and tactical communications

July 21, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Illustration
News
AI/ML platform chosen for Raytheon's Army TITAN prototype

July 07, 2022
More A.I.
Comms
Illustration
News
US Army SATCOM modernization contract won by Kratos

July 21, 2022
More Comms