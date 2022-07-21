US Army SATCOM modernization contract won by Kratos

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Illustration SAN DIEGO, California. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has won a contract from the U.S. Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command to demonstrate a virtualized SATCOM ground system, the company announced in a statement.

The ground station will be based on Kratos' OpenSpace Platform, a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) satellite ground system that digitizes radio frequency (RF) signals flowing to and from satellites so they can be processed and managed in virtual environment such as the cloud, the company stated.

The goal is to allow the ground stations to be more adaptable and operate at a lower cost. "For example, space network components that typically take weeks or even months to implement in today’s hardware-based world are replaced by virtual network functions (VNF) that can be stood up in just minutes with the OpenSpace Platform," the statement adds.