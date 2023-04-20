Military Embedded Systems

US Space Domain Awareness modernization contract won by L3Harris

News

April 20, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy L3Harris

MELBOURNE, Florida. L3Harris Technologies has won option year four of the Maintenance Of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities (MOSSAIC) program, a $145 million contract from the U.S. Space Force, according to a company statement. The contract aims to continue modernizing and sustaining critical space infrastructure that enables Space Domain Awareness (SDA).

MOSSAIC supports U.S. military's space surveillance and command centers in Colorado, California, and Virginia by detecting, tracking, and identifying deep space objects, providing accurate space surveillance information for military, civil, and commercial users, the company says.

L3Harris is working to improve current detection and tracking capabilities to better understand the location and behavior of objects in space. MOSSAIC upgrades will modernize space domain awareness ground systems and enable the execution of mission tasks associated with emerging threats, the statement reads.

In 2022, L3Harris and its industry partners completed upgrades on three systems, and last month, the company achieved a key communications upgrade milestone, demonstrating a modern and resilient mission communications system for SDA sensors, the statement adds.

